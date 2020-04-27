Wisconsin Poison Control Center sees increase in calls about household cleaners

Poison control centers across the country, including Wisconsin, are seeing an increase in the number of calls related to household cleaning products.

The National Poison Center Data System, as part of the American Association of Poison Control Centers, showed an increase in breach-related cases around the time most of the country began staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic response. The number of cases roughly doubled compared to the same time last year. The data also showed the majority of exposures happened to people ages 0-5 and 20-39.

Matthew Stanton, a clinical toxicologist with the Wisconsin Poison Center said Wisconsin has seen an increase as well. He looked at the calls for household cleaning product exposures since the stay at home order went into effect in the state. He found a 14% increase in the number of those calls from the same time last year, 208 to 299. The vast majority of calls, he said, are for people who have already been exposed, not just looking for information.

"More people are staying at home, we're in the midst of a virus, which can be destroyed on surfaces by some of these products," he said. "So, people going out buying an increased number of these products to use at home as well as more children are around. From a Poison Center aspect, you would expect these calls from exposure and information to increase."

Stanton also compared calls four days before and four days after President Donald Trump wondered out loud about injecting cleaning products into patients during a White House briefing Thursday.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” Pres. Trump said.

Stanton found four days prior to the remarks, there were two calls asking for information about cleaning products, and four days after there were 13, with some specifically referencing the president's comments.

Stanton urged household cleaning products are not meant to be ingested, injected, left on the skin, etc. He said some of the calls their center has gotten under this category involved people trying to disinfect non-reuseable masks with these products and then coming in contact with them.

He said these products should not be used on these masks and people should be using reusable cloth masks that can be washed with typical laundry.

He explained some people also have had issues after using these products to disinfect their food and then ingesting them. He said washing food with water should be all that is used on food.

To prevent children from accidentally accessing these chemicals as well as medications, he stated they should be securely locked away and stored. If you have questions or concerns, call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222. To save the number in your mobile phone, text POISON to 797979.