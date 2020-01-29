Wisconsin Legislature honors Bikers Against Child Abuse for their exceptional work

The Wisconsin Legislature has filed a resolution to commend members of Bikers Against Child Abuse for their exceptional work with abused children.

According to its website, there are five chapters in Wisconsin including one in Merrill.

Bikers Against Child Abuse, known as B.A.C.A., works to create a safer environment for abused children. They empower children to not feel afraid. B.A.C.A. takes a strong stand against all forms of child abuse to including; physical, sexual, emotional and child porn.

Members of B.A.C.A. receive extensive training in dealing with child victims and provide empowerment, improved self-confidence, a feeling of safety and so much more for those children in need. B.A.C.A members will even accompany children to court and parole hearings.

Northwoods B.A.C.A. is open to the public for those interested and meets the second Sunday of each month at 12:30 p.m. at Stage Stop Family Restaurant, 450 Orbiting Drive in Mosinee.