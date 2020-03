Due to COVID – 19, the Wisconsin Hunter Education Instructor Association Conference for April 18 has been cancelled.

The conference was to be held in Rothschild.

Organizers stated, “ We determined that cancelling the conference is the best interest of everyone. We do not want to put anyone potentially in harm’s way.”

“We have worked with the Holiday Inn - Rothschild to cancel all hotel reservations made by attendees,” WHEIA President John Plenke announced Friday.