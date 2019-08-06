Wisconsin Humane Society opposes new state rule that would block thousands of dogs

Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing new regulations that would make it harder for out of state dogs to be transferred to Wisconsin.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has been working on making it tougher on dogs with diseases to enter our state.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is against the new rule, fearing it could lead to the deaths of hundreds of dogs.

"Last year alone, almost 2,900 dogs and puppies that we adopted were transferred from out of state," said Shaina Allen, marketing coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Wisconsin is looking to block dogs with heat worm and the bacterial infection Brucellosis.

“Brucellosis is transferred via sexual contact of animals, usually during mating or birthing–two things that don’t happen in a shelter environment,” Allen said. “So its risk of being transmitted is close to none.”

Brucellosis attacks the reproductive organs and can be transmitted to humans, however it is rare for humans to get the disease.

Allen says the risk of the disease is so small that the new regulations are not even worth it. She also says that there are treatments available for both heart-worm and Brucellosis.

Allen welcomes the opportunity to work with the state on common-sense regulations that would still allow a life-saving path for the dogs.