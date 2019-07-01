Wisconsin filmmaker makes appeal to Packers fans

A Wisconsin filmmaker is hoping Packers fans can help him raise the funds needed to finish a feature-length film on Packers legend Jerry Kramer.

Kramer considers the film his thank you to his iconic coach Vince Lombardi.

Since receiving his gold jacket in Canton last summer, Jerry Kramer is having a ball.

"It's been kind of like Christmas and you get presents from all over the country and it takes you a year to open them, it's just been a wonderful experience, it's been totally positive, everybody across the board, except that one guy in Dallas who said I was offsides on the sneak, he won't give it up, right," says Kramer with a hearty chuckle.

A few weeks after he learned he was headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kramer met Milwaukee filmmaker Glenn Aveni, who proposed making a movie on Kramer's life.

"I said Jerry, I can't promise how much money we're going to make or how successful the film will be, but one thing I will promise you is the film will be every bit as good as your career," says Aveni.

Aveni has spent the past year following Kramer from Canton to Green Bay, and interviewing his family, friends, teammates and other famous Packers.

Having already invested more than $100,000 of his own money, Aveni has turned to the crowd-funding site Kickstarter to raise an additional $60,000 to finish the film, "You Can If You Will, The JERRY KRAMER Story."

CLICK HERE to give to the Kickstarter campaign.

"Watch the video, if you like it or you want to support us, pick a reward, like people may want the film or they may want the tickets to the premiere, they may want a t-shirt or a signed poster from Jerry, and we're offering a lot of really cool stuff so they can get more if they want it," says Aveni.

For Kramer, the film is an opportunity for him to share what very few people can.

"I developed the Lombardi principles in my life and I want to share those principles with people. There's a price for success, there's a price for achievement and you got to prepare yourself properly and work, it's hard work sometimes, difficult work, demanding. So I feel like I owe that to the world from Coach Lombardi," says Kramer.

