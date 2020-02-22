Wisconsin Farm Center to host a series of workshops for farmers

The workshops are titled "Unexpected Tomorrows" and are designed to help Wisconsin farmers and their families deal with increased levels of stress, depression, family issues and anxiety that have been brought forth by the difficult turn of events in the farming economy.

"Farming is a complicated and demanding business even in the best of times," said Jayne Krull, Brueau Director of DATCP's Agriculture and Farm Center in a press release on DATCP's website. "Factor in several years of low milk and commodity prices, challenging weather and international trade uncertainty, and it's no surprise Wisconsin farmers are having a difficult time."

Governor Tony Evers took to Twitter on Saturday encouraging farmers to attend the workshops saying, "Our state has survived on the resiliency of Wisconsin farmers, but we know times are tough. Stop by a free workshop hosted by @widatcp to discuss stress management techniques and resources available to you and your family."

The first event will be hosted in Wausau on March 12th, running from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with breakfast, lunch and snacks provided. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Deadline to register is one week prior to the workshop you plan to attend.

Other workshops throughout the state are as follows:

March 26, Green Bay

April 9, Beaver Dam

April 16, Dodgeville

November (dates to be determined), Chippewa Falls and La Crosse

For more information on the Unexpected Tomorrows workshops, visit DATCP's website here.