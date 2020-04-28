'Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors' distribute more than 140,000 masks statewide

The Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors started as a group of sewers trying to help fill the face mask need. But now that the group total is more than 6,000, they are able to fill some serious needs.

"Last week sometime we calculated 144,000 masks, that was state-wide," volunteer Laurie Ollhoff said.

The group has broken up the state into 10 zones, that way the closest members can help cover communities in their area. The result? The group has covered a lot of ground.

"We have individuals that are driving around, we calculated that they've almost driven 44,000 miles," Ollhoff added.

The group isn't just people that sew, there are others that help the operation to run.

"We've got volunteers that will just cut up the material, because they don't sew. We have individuals that are bagging things up, they are making phone calls to see if people can donate," Ollhoff explained.

Some local businesses have also pitched in to make masks more safe and durable.

"Greenheck in the Wausau area here stepped up with the Sheet Metal Union 565. They have now created some nose pieces for us that will make it a lot easier and safer for the workers in wearing the masks," Ollhoff stated.

Through the process Laurie says she's never seen the sewing community this close.

"Outside of going to a conference or a convention somewhere, having this many individuals doing something at the same time, no. This is phenomenal, it has brought back my faith in humanity. It's just an awesome thing, and the volunteers out there are amazing," Ollhoff added.

The group is still looking for fabric and elastic donations. If you would like to donate time or materials click here.