Wisconsin Elections Commission urges absentee voting for Special Election May 12

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the May 12 Special Election in 7th Congressional District .

“If they are concerned about going to the polls on Election Day, registered voters should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible,” stated Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Thursday, May 7, but Wolfe said voters should not wait until then because processing or postal delays could make it difficult to receive and return the ballot by May 12.

How to Request an Absentee Ballot

There are several ways registered voters can request absentee ballots. If they have internet access, the easiest way is to sign up at MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov

Just look for the “Vote Absentee” button near the top of the page. On a mobile phone, use the menu button in the upper right corner of the website. There is a three-step process that starts with putting in your name and date of birth, followed by requesting your ballot. If you don’t already have a photo ID on file with your clerk’s office, you can upload a copy. Mobile phone users can take a picture of their photo ID and upload it to MyVote. Selfie-style photos do not meet the requirement.

Wolfe states, absentee ballot requests submitted this way go directly to your clerk’s office, and you can track your ballot by returning to the website.

Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office.

You can find your clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin.

These requests must be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID. If you already have a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under your current registration, you will not need to provide it again.

Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity, or disability are not required to provide a photo ID.

Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident's identity instead of providing a photo ID.

The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is the Thursday before the election, May 7.

However, the WEC urges voters not to wait, due to possible delays in mail delivery. If you get an absentee ballot mailed to you, you can still decide to vote at the polls on Election Day if you haven’t returned it. Your absentee ballot must be received in your clerk’s office or at your polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Again, the WEC urges voters to request and return ballots as soon as possible.

If You Are Not Registered to Vote

Wednesday, April 22 was the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the May 12 Special Election. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office or at the polling place. Contact your municipal clerk for office hours, which may be reduced due to the pandemic

Voters can still fill out a voter registration form online at https://myvote.wi.gov; however, the form must be printed, signed and hand-delivered to your municipal clerk’s office by Friday, May 8, or to the polling place on Tuesday, May 12.

You must also present a proof-of-residence document, which can be a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card if your address is current. Otherwise, documents such as bank statements, utility bills, tax bills, residential leases or any correspondence from a government agency with your name and address on it will work.