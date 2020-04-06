April 7 election to go on as scheduled, U.S. Supreme Court rules absentee ballots in by April 7

The Wisconsin Election Commission is scheduled to convene in a second emergency meeting Monday at 7:30 p.m. to guide municipal clerks and voters about what to do for tomorrow's election.

PHOTO: Voting booth, Photo Date: November 5, 2012 (Source: Lindsay D’Addato / WyoFile / CC BY 2.0)

Several lawsuits put the plans for the April 7 election in limbo. Monday evening, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reinstated Tuesday's election to go on as scheduled after Gov. Tony Evers ordered that it be delayed until June 9. The court determined he did not have the authority to move the election.

Later Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that absentee voting could not be extended through April 13. Last week a federal court ruled in favor of allowing absentee ballots to be counted through April 13 and that the results would not be released until that time, but republicans appealed that, bringing us to Monday's Supreme Court ruling in favor of the appeal.

In another emergency meeting Monday afternoon following the governor's order, the WEC met to discuss what voters and municipal clerks could expect. Commission members went over scenarios; if a court ruled one way, this is what happens.

"If the governor's order is ruled invalid, then, and if the U.S. Supreme Court took action, then we'd have to notify voters that they must get their ballot either delivered or postmarked tomorrow. That's going to be a pretty urgent message to get out," WEC Chair Dean Knutson said in the afternoon emergency meeting Monday. Now that the Supreme Court took that action, that is what the WEC must inform clerks and voters.

Currently, more than 1.2 million ballots have been requested. About 500,000 still have to be mailed in, with some voters saying they still have not gotten their ballots.

With the state Supreme Court reinstating the election plan for Tuesday, that means the federal case that democratic Sen. Lena Taylor filed against the WEC and Milwaukee Elections Commission still could have an impact on Tuesday's election. In that case, Sen. Taylor wants the election moved to September and to have all votes be casted absentee.

The May 12 election has not been the subject of any of these lawsuits and at this point will go on as scheduled.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for more updates as the WEC meets again Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.