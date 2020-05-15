Wisconsin Dells resorts prepare to reopen for summer vacation season

Resorts in the Wisconsin Dells getting ready to reopen after the state Supreme Court blocked the stay-at-home order that kept the vacation hot spots closed during the pandemic.

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park (Source: WMTV)

Nick Laskaris, owner of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, says he is now taking reservations, and plans to kick off the season on May 26, when the extended order would have expired.

“I woke up today and looked at my wife and said, 'Isn't it nice that we're going to finally be able to leave our home, with the stress of how we're going to be pay our employees?'” Laskaris tells NBC15

With a new plan in place, Laskaris says resort amenities will be held for overnight guests only.

“Our main objective here is to bring the capacity of overall attendance down by 50 percent [compared to pre-pandemic]. It doesn't mean anybody else is doing this in town, but this is how I felt it was important,” says Laskaris.

Wisconsin Dells extends across four counties, each with its own guidelines. The Visitor and Convention Bureau says it's waiting for further direction.

Laskaris says health officials from Sauk County hosted a conference call with some of the major Dells resorts to provide guidelines.

“The overall goal from what I took from yesterday’s meeting is that we practice social distancing and keep our customers apart from each other,” according to Laskaris.

NBC15 News reached out to some other resorts in the area. The Great Wolf Lodge is currently set to reopen in June, but a spokesperson says it will happen once employees are trained on their safety plan.

NBC15 reached out to Sundara Inn and Spa. The general manager there says they notified staff of plans to reopen on June 4 to utilize social distancing and personal protective equipment.

