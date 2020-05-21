Wisconsin Dells' Wilderness Resort to open next week

Another Wisconsin Dells resort announced its reopening plans following a weeks-long coronavirus-related shut down. Wilderness Resort intends to open on Thursday, June 4.

Resort officials say they have been meeting with the Wisconsin Economic Development Commission on their reopening plans and consulted with state and local guidelines. Playing off the state’s name for its COVID-19 restrictions, officials dubbed their new measures “Safer at Play,” and details its efforts here.

“We recognize that the last eight weeks have been challenging for everyone, especially families with small children, and we want to provide a fun and safe place for them to escape to when they are ready,” COO of Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks Joe Eck said.

Visitors will be greeted by a redesigned lobby and can check out a brand-new ride: Take Flight Aerial Adventure Ride.

Reservations are available at the resort website or by calling; 1-800-867-9453.

