Wisconsin DMV allowing online renewals, waives driver's tests for teens

With a backlog due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin DMV is allowing online renewals and waiving the test for teenage drivers.

For people that are between the ages of 18 and 65, the DMV is allowing an online option for renewal with a few requirements.

"You need to indicate that you have no medical restrictions or any medical changes that would impede your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely. If you can sign off on those and pay the fee, you can get your driver's license renewed. And, you are good to go for another eight years without needing to come in person," Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.

The biggest change coming are for those who are under 18 years old and have finished all the requirements for a license except for a driver's test. If their parent is willing to sign for their liability, they can forgo the test.

"Driving instructors are doing a good job preparing students, we feel that 30 hours means something. and we feel comfortable waiving that check ride if that parent is comfortable," Boardman added.

As far as how this will affect the drivers, Decker's Driving Academy Owner Thomas Decker said it depends on the amount of practice the students get.

"Some kids get a lot of practice, some kids don't get hardly any. So it depends on the family group, it depends on the student, it depends on the family, and it depends on the driving school program. So there's a lot of different variables that would go into that," Decker explained.

The program is only a pilot so it will only last until the end of the year. Then, the DMV will assess the statistics over the year and see if they will continue.

