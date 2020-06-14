Wisconsin DHS reports 240 new cases of COVID-19

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 240 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday.

This brings the total number of people who have had COVID-19 to 22,758. 692 people have died, that's one person since yesterday.

In central Wisconsin, there are 25 new cases of COVID-19. 7 of those cases are from Waupaca County.

7 new cases were confirmed in portage county this weekend, bringing their total to 75 cases. Adams county is reporting one death. 15 people in central Wisconsin have died.

