The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of cases is now 33.

313 tests have come back negative for COVID-19.

32 cases are confirmed.

1 confirmed case has officially recovered from the illness.

Cases by county:

Dane - 6

Fond du Lac - 11

Milwaukee - 7

Pierce - 1

Racine - 1

Sheboygan - 3

Waukesha - 3

Winnebago - 1