Wisconsin Council of Churches tells members to abstain from gathering

The executive director for the Wisconsin Council of Churches says it’s unlikely in-person services will resume this weekend.

Rev. Kerri Parker said they’ve received a few inquiries from pastors, and have been consulting with regional leaders about how to advise their clergy and churches in light of Wednesday’s court ruling.

Park explained the minimum requirements of the law are not necessarily the mark by which the church should measure its behavior.

In an email, she explained “This decision doesn't change the health conditions in communities, the availability of testing or of equipment to protect medical personnel; nor does it change our recommendations that churches should abstain from gathering in physical space for some time.

