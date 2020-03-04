Wisconsin Attorney General visits La Crosse to discuss mental health

Wisconsin's Attorney General visited a local hospital Wednesday to talk about mental health.

Josh Kaul toured the Inpatient Behavioral Health building at Gundersen in La Crosse.

Since last fall, The attorney has been looking for ways to change the Emergency Detention System.

He says with only one facility in the state, it takes law enforcement officers away from their duty to transport those in jail who need mental health help.

For him, mental health affects every community.

"If we can work to prevent people from developing more acute behavioral health issues and if we have an effective system in place for treating people who have behavioral health issues that makes a difference in the lives of those people, but it also makes a difference when it comes to public safety-- it means that our communities are safer as a result," Kaul said.

Kaul also spoke on the funding available for behavioral health services.

He believes expanding Medicaid and creating more grant programs could lend a hand.