Wisconsin Attorney General releases statement on recent events

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement regarding recent events in Wisconsin.

“Two days ago, I issued a statement condemning the torture and murder of George Floyd. The outrageous conduct that led to his death occurred over the course of several minutes, but it was 400 years in the making. We must do more to fight racism and discrimination and to promote equality of opportunity.

“Those who have engaged in protests calling for reform must not be confused with those participating in looting, vandalism, and violence. The latter group, unlike peaceful protestors, are not part of the just cause of seeking positive change. Their acts are destructive of property, of businesses that people have spent years building, and of public safety. And they have, unfortunately, diverted some of the public discourse away from where it belongs.

“Yesterday, the great Rep. John Lewis encouraged those involved in riots to ‘[b]e constructive, not destructive.’ He explained, ‘History has proven time and again that non-violent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve.’”