Wisconsin Assembly to attempt first overrides in 11 years

The Wisconsin Assembly plans to attempt the first veto overrides in 11 years, targeting three partial budget vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.

The Republican-controlled Assembly plans to vote on the veto overrides on Thursday. Republicans don't have enough votes to pass them without Democratic support.

Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says no Democrats will support the overrides. But Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he is "hopeful" and has his "fingers crossed" that Democrats can be persuaded.

The Senate would also have to override and Republicans don't have enough votes there, either.

The vetoes killed $15 million in funding to create a northern Wisconsin regional crisis center and blocked $5 million a year for doctors who care for people in state health-care programs. The third one gave the Evers administration more flexibility in how to spend $500,000 to increase the number of health care providers.