Wisconsin Assembly approves insurance for police survivors

Wisconsin legislators have passed a bill that would extend health insurance for immediate survivors of police officers and emergency medical workers killed in the line of duty.

The Assembly unanimously passed the measure Thursday and it now goes to Gov. Tony Evers, who intends to sign it into law.

The bill would require the state, municipalities, the University of Wisconsin System and Marquette University to cover premiums for the spouses and children of police officers and emergency medical workers who die in the line of duty. Coverage would last until spouses turn 65 and children turn 26.