Wisconsin Air Nat'l Guard resumes nighttime training over Madison

Prepare for some late-night booms overhead this week – the Wisconsin Air National Guard are resuming nighttime training.

The 115th Fighter Wing, based at Truax Field on Madison’s east side, will be conducting training missions until about 11 p.m. June 17 through June 20th.

“Night flight training is a requirement for our Airmen to stay capable of performing their mission in hours of darkness,” according to the Air Guard in a release.

The Guard says they try to do most of their nighttime training during the winter months, when it gets darker earlier. But last winter’s harsh weather canceled many of their flights. Now the Guard is trying to catch up on its nighttime training.