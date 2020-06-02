WisDOT warns of buckling pavement with extreme heat

The Department of Transportation is warning drivers that with quick-changing temperatures the chance of buckling pavement increases.

Buckling pavement on a street corner

Hot temperatures cause pavement to expand, and where there are expansion joints, the slabs of pavement push against each other. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle, especially if there is water underneath.

While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers the following tips for motorists:

• Slow down, buckle up, and eliminate distractions to focus your full attention on the roadway.

• Watch for slowing traffic, and be ready to move over for all roadside workers including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

• Before your trip, check 511 Wisconsin, the department’s free 24/7/365 traveler information system, for the latest on any incidents or delays.

• If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.