Wis. Sen. Johnson says he's concerned about tariffs on Mexican imports

Republican lawmakers are pushing back against President Donald Trump's announcement of a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports Thursday.

Republican senator Ron Johnson says he doesn't want to undermine the president if he is using the tariffs as a negotiating tactic, but still has concerns.

"I'm always concerned about tariffs. I realize that tariffs are taxes on consumers, they're paid for by the importer. So the president is fully aware of my view on tariffs and the trade war," Johnson said Friday.

President trump said he slapped on the tariff as a way to push Mexico to manage the surge of migrants trying to get into the United States.