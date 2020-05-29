Wis. law enforcement condemn police actions in George Floyd death; 'knee-to-neck' not trained in state

Police actions in a video viewed by millions showing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as now-former MPD officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck down with his knee for nearly nine minutes have been widely condemned by Wisconsin law enforcement on Friday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul didn't mince words in a statement Friday morning called the death "torture and murder, under color of law." Jim Palmer, executive director of Wisconsin's largest police union, said the officers' actions "desecrated the most basic notions of human decency." Central Wisconsin law enforcement leaders expressed horror, with Wausau police chief Ben Bliven writing, "As a human being, and as a police officer, I just do not understand what I saw in this video." Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza said "egregious acts were seemingly committed by officers involved."

Multiple videos show four officers at the scene, with Chauvin--who Friday was charged with third-degree murder--pressing his knee for almost nine minutes into the neck of George Floyd as he lay face down on the ground. Floyd was later pronounced dead, and according to the criminal complaint, officers were unable to find a pulse but did not move from their positions after several minutes into the ordeal.

It's a technique that is taught for certain, brief situations under Minneapolis police policy, but one that is specifically not trained in Wisconsin, according to the DOJ's Defense and Arrest Tactics training guide that's used in law enforcement academies across the state.

In a section describing the recommended method of stabilizing a suspect for handcuffing, officers are taught a three-point method designed to place minimal or no pressure across the suspect's shoulder blades. The manual specifically directs officers not to place their knee on the spine or neck of a subject.

"Our training is specifically not to place the shin across that subject’s neck or spine," said Ronald Betley, who oversees the tactical skills curriculum for the Wisconsin DOJ Training & Standards Bureau. "Most weight is on the outside knee."

If in the heat of the moment an officer does find himself in that position, Betley says, the training is to immediately redirect the pressure away from the neck or spine.

"Nine minutes, the case in Minneapolis, is egregious by any standard--certainly by a professional one," Palmer with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association said. Pressure to those areas results in a high propensity for serious injury or death, he explained.

"The actions of the Minneapolis officers were outrageous, deplorable, and revolting, and would not satisfy the use of force standards and best practices employed by law enforcement in Wisconsin," his public statement read.

Even after Floyd had stopped speaking or moving after telling police, "I can't breathe," officers continued the knee-to-neck hold. The technique of applying pressure to the back, neck or spine has also been widely discouraged in a report from the U.S. DOJ, which said in-custody deaths by strangulation, or "Positional Asphyxia", were "caused more often than is generally known"--and also contributed to an impression of resistance as the body struggled to breathe.