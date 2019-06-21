Wis. Supreme Court upholds lame-duck laws

The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws limiting the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The court handed down the decision Friday, rejecting arguments that the Legislature convened illegally to pass the measures in December.

Republicans in several states have passed laws in lame-duck sessions following election losses in recent years. Democrats have decried the tactics as brazen attempts to hold onto power.

A group of liberal-leaning organizations led by the League of Women Voters sued in January alleging the Wisconsin laws are invalid because legislators convened illegally to pass them.

But the Supreme Court ruled that the session was legal. Two other lawsuits challenging the Wisconsin laws are pending in state and federal court.