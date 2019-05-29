Wis. State Park's 'Selfie Stands' catching attention

"Selfie stands" first popped up in 10 Wisconsin state parks back in 2017. Due to popularity, 40 more were put into place across the state.

"We think it is a great idea to get people out to find the spots and be outdoors," Wisconsin Department of Tourism spokesman, Craig Trost said.

Trost says the concept began as a way to give people a safe location to take beautiful pictures with the rise in risky picture taking behavior. A study found from 2011-2018, more than 250 people died while trying to take a selfie. The "Selfie Stands" hope to decrease any dangerous picture taking motives.

The first weekend of June is "Free Fun" weekend where the Department of Natural Resources waives all park fees allowing people to visit the parks for free. Trost says it's a perfect opportunity to snap a pic and post it with the #ScenicWisconsin.

Click here to find a "Selfie Stand" near you!