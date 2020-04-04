Wis. Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting

Wisconsin Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primary.

They argued in a filing Saturday that the extension by a federal judge this week is inherently unfair by creating two different deadlines for in-person and absentee voters.

Wisconsin is moving ahead with in-person voting despite concerns about the public health risks of the coronavirus crisis.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session for Saturday and asked Republicans to shift the election to all-mail with absentee voting into late May.

Republicans said they wouldn't do it, and immediately adjourned upon meeting.

