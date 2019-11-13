Wis. Rapids, Stevens Point mayors talk affordable housing at the White House

Two mayors from our area are at the White House advocating for affordable housing.

2 local mayors head to the White House. (DC Bureau photo)

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Zach Vruwink were among 30 state and local officials who sat down with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. They talked about housing shortages, the climbing cost of labor and a need to update homes that were built decades ago.

"We are looking to bridge some of the gaps in some of the studies that we've done to try and smooth the road out for affordable housing," said Mayor Wiza.

"Being that housing is non-partisan requires that different viewpoints are brought to the table so. Today, cities like Wisconsin rapids and others in rural parts of the country were represented who shared the challenges and concerns that we had," said Mayor Vruwink.

This is the second time the White House has held this type of roundtable.