Police association: Partial evidence release 'dangerous' in wake of apparent Wausau shooting video

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has issued a public statement on the officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead Thursday evening in Wausau, saying that preliminary information indicates officers acted in a 'lawful and justified manner'.

Members of both Wausau Police and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office were involved in the shooting incident, according to a press release from the WPD on Thursday night.

A video of the apparent shooting captured by a bystander has reached almost 2,000 shares on Facebook. NewsChannel 7 will not be airing the full unedited video due to its graphic nature. In it, a person is seen lying on the ground a distance away from several members of law enforcement with weapons drawn. The person is seen moving and an object is seen in the air before a series of gunshots can be heard in the video.

In the WPPA statement, Executive Director Jim Palmer indicated that preliminary information says officers acted in a lawful and justified manner in the face of a deadly and imminent threat. "We are also confident that the evidence collected as a result of the independent investigation now being conducted into this matter will demonstrate that the officers' use of force was justified and appropriate."

The WPD policy manual provides further information on the department's training on the use of deadly force. Specifically, an imminent deadly threat is defined in part as follows:

"Imminent does not mean immediate or instantaneous. An imminent danger may exist even if the suspect is not at that very moment pointing a weapon at someone." According to the policy manual, the department follows Defensive and Arrest Tactics System (DAAT), a system designed for all police officers and is followed per state training standards.

Palmer said drawing conclusions based on partial evidence can be dangerous. "It can lead some people to draw conclusions on what may be a very incomplete set of facts," Palmer noted in an email to NewsChannel 7. "Our statutes call for an independent investigation by an outside agency, and that the investigative report ultimately be released to the public. No other state in the country has a law that demands this level of accountability, which is why we hope people resist the temptation to form opinions on the basis of insufficient information and instead, reserve judgment until more facts can be made available."

"People have both the right and the duty to question how law enforcement officers act, and we are confident that the public will be satisfied that these officers acted appropriately when the investigative process has concluded," Palmer noted in the email.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association represents a large majority of law enforcement across the state and is frequently called in to represent officers who are at the center of investigations into whether use of force was justified.

Chief Ben Bliven of the WPD has indicated more information on the incident will be forthcoming sometime on Friday. The investigation is being handled by the Department of Criminal Investigation, a division of the Department of Justice, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings in Wisconsin.

Full WPPA Statement

Members of the WPPA’s field and legal staff responded to assist the officers that were involved in last night’s shooting on the west side of Wausau. Based upon the preliminary information that we have obtained thus far, we are very confident that the officers acted in a lawful and justified manner in the face of a deadly and imminent threat. We are also confident that the evidence collected as a result of the independent investigation now being conducted into this matter will demonstrate that the officers’ use of force was justified and appropriate. The officers are all voluntarily cooperating with the investigation being conducted by DCI.

Make no mistake about it, this is a tragic outcome for many – regardless of the circumstances. It is tragic for those who mourn the passing of a loved one, and for the community that needs to understand precisely what transpired. It is also tragic for the officers that will always carry the heavy weight of this incident and the resulting loss of life.

While the circumstances cannot change the inherent tragic nature of this situation, they do matter as they relate to an assessment as to whether the officers’ actions were justified. In that regard, we believe the officers’ acted lawfully and courageously, and that the ongoing independent investigation will demonstrate the same. While we fully respect and appreciate the fact that the public has a right and a duty to question the actions of its officers, we encourage people to reserve judgment until the investigation concludes and the evidence in this case can be made publicly available.