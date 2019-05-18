Wis. GOP leaders call Gov. Evers budget 'wacky,' 'crazy'

Republican legislative leaders are accusing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of proposing a "wacky" and "crazy" state budget, and say he isn't communicating with them.

(MGN Online)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald made the comments Saturday during a panel discussion at the state Republican Party convention.

Vos says Evers catered to liberals by proposing a budget that Republicans who control the Legislature would never approve. Republicans have already killed many of his proposals, including Medicaid expansion.

Fitzgerald says Republicans have no relationship with Evers and "there's a real disconnect on all different levels with this governor." Fitzgerald says Republicans could negotiate with former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, but there's no point person for talks with Evers.

Fitzgerald says he and Vos have met twice with Evers for five minutes since January.