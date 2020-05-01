Wis. DOJ to release more than 10,000 records to Republican lawmaker

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has reached a settlement on behalf of Gov. Tony Evers in a lawsuit filed by Republican State Rep. John Nygren over a request for state records .

According to a news release from Gov. Evers' Administration, the Governor's Office agreed to settle to 'spare the state more time and money being put into politicians suing one another.'

The Governor’s Office, with the help of DOJ staff, has been working to review and provide thousands of pages of records. They're being provided as they're being reviewed.

Under the terms of the settlement, the State of Wisconsin will also pay Rep. Nygren’s private attorneys $40,000 in attorney fees.

By settling this lawsuit, the Evers Administration said it can focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic challenges facing Wisconsinites.