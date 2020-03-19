Wis. Congressional Delegation asks FDA to send Wis. hospitals COVID-19 testing supplies

Rep. Ron Kind and the entire Wisconsin Congressional Delegation are asking the FDA to send more COVID-19 testing supplies to the Badger State.

They've sent a bipartisan letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn after Wisconsin hospitals increased testing capabilities, but can't get the equipment and supplies necessary to complete the testing. It's created a backlog of tests.

“The testing bottleneck is creating dire consequences for our hospitals and their staff. Importantly these delays only increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. Further, they also have serious implications for the provision of health care as health care workers pulled out of the workforce may need to wait days for test results,” Rep. Kind said. “While we are extremely grateful for the expedited approval FDA has given laboratories and testing suppliers, Wisconsin needs your help now to make sure the supply chain can keep up with our ability to test the public.”

The Wisconsin delegation also pressed FDA Commissioner Hahn about whether supplies, initially slated to go to Wisconsin, were being redirected to other states with a higher number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

NewsChannel 7's Naomi Kowles looked into how a national medical supply shortage could impact hospitals in our area and what they're doing to prepare.

Click here to see her story