Winter Fest returns to Wausau on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An annual family-oriented event returns to downtown Wausau on Saturday.
Multiple business and organizations participate in Winter Fest. It’s chance for young families to enjoy winter activities – both inside and outside. Most events are free, unless noted.
2020 Schedule of Events
Ice Carvings - The 400 Block
Ice Skating - The 400 Block
Skate with the RiverWolves & Howler - The 400 Block (12-1pm)
Ice Skate Rentals - Shepherd & Schaller shepssports.com/
Mac-n-Cheese Tasting (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)- Great Hall (cost is $5 per punch card) Restaurants: 6th St Filling Station, City Grill, Noodles & Polito's.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)- The 400 Block
Curling - The 400 Block
Hot Chocolate - Great Hall, 400 Block
Fat Tire Bike Demos - The 400 Block by Trek Bicycle Store Wausau .
Story Time & Crafts - Marathon County Public Library Story Hour at
10:30am with arts & crafts from 11am-3pm
Wausau Children's Museum- “Celebrate Winter Fest at Wausau Children's Museum! Children will enjoy decorating cookies, crafts and creating art, all in the "Frozen" theme inside our warm location at the Wausau Center Mall.
Enjoy “Frozen” themed punch, too! (While supplies last).
Admission to Wausau Children’s Museum will be *free 10-11:30am for Winter Fest 2020. *Donations to support the activities and programs for the children are always welcomed and appreciated.”
Crafts & Art Projects - CitySquare Office Center by the Marathon County
Historical Society
Kids Project - Center for the Visual Arts
Cupcake Decorating (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) - St Paul's United Church Of Christ Guild Hall - Downstairs (Use 5th Street Entrance)