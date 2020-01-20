Winter Fest returns to Wausau on Saturday

An annual family-oriented event returns to downtown Wausau on Saturday.

Multiple business and organizations participate in Winter Fest. It’s chance for young families to enjoy winter activities – both inside and outside. Most events are free, unless noted.

2020 Schedule of Events

Ice Carvings - The 400 Block

Ice Skating - The 400 Block

Skate with the RiverWolves & Howler - The 400 Block (12-1pm)

Ice Skate Rentals - Shepherd & Schaller shepssports.com/

Mac-n-Cheese Tasting (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)- Great Hall (cost is $5 per punch card) Restaurants: 6th St Filling Station, City Grill, Noodles & Polito's.

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)- The 400 Block

Curling - The 400 Block

Hot Chocolate - Great Hall, 400 Block

Fat Tire Bike Demos - The 400 Block by Trek Bicycle Store Wausau .

Story Time & Crafts - Marathon County Public Library Story Hour at

10:30am with arts & crafts from 11am-3pm

Wausau Children's Museum- “Celebrate Winter Fest at Wausau Children's Museum! Children will enjoy decorating cookies, crafts and creating art, all in the "Frozen" theme inside our warm location at the Wausau Center Mall.

Enjoy “Frozen” themed punch, too! (While supplies last).

Admission to Wausau Children’s Museum will be *free 10-11:30am for Winter Fest 2020. *Donations to support the activities and programs for the children are always welcomed and appreciated.”

Crafts & Art Projects - CitySquare Office Center by the Marathon County

Historical Society

Kids Project - Center for the Visual Arts

Cupcake Decorating (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) - St Paul's United Church Of Christ Guild Hall - Downstairs (Use 5th Street Entrance)