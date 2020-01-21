Central Wisconsin breweries to be showcased Friday at Winter Brew Fest

Wausau Events' Winter Brew Fest is back for another year. The annual festival will feature over 40 different beers to try from a variety of local breweries including Bull Falls, the Wisconsin Brewing Co., and Sawmill Brewing in Merrill.

Each year the event offers a meal and snacks from Trigs Smokehouse, as well as live music. This year The String Cheese Band will be performing throughout the night,

Michael Zamzow, the owner of Bull Falls Brewing said he always looks forward to the event as it is one of the only beer festivals around this time of year and is a great opportunity for people to get to know their local brewers.

"If they don't drink beer, my goodness sakes there is a beer out there for everyone and they just haven't found it yet because craft beer is about discovery,” Zamzow said.

The Winter Brew Fest is 7-10 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Elks Lodge in Wausau. Tickets are $35 before the event. Click here to buy tickets online. Or tickets are $40 at the door.

All proceeds go to support Wausau Events-- a group dedicated to creating community through free events like the Concerts on the Square.