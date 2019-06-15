Wild horses look for a new home in Wisconsin

The Wild Horse and Burro Program is looking for people who are interested in adopting wild horses. On both Friday and Saturday, more than 50 wild horses were available for adoption in Marshfield.

“Currently we have about 78,000 horses running wild on our range,” explained Kristen Fontaine Supervisor of the Wild Horse and Burro Program Northeastern States District. “You need at least $25 to adopt a horse and as long as you meet our requirements and have the correct facility you can adopt.”

Wild horses are intelligent, athletic, sure-footed and many compete in a variety of equine events. According to horse training experts, taming a wild horse isn’t difficult once you earn their trust.

“These horses have been untouched by human hands, but they can all be trained, it just takes patience,” stated TJ Clibborn, who has trained horses for the past 29 years.

Roughly 35 horses were sold to buyers over the weekend. The program hopes to sell more wild horses at their next event on September 20th and 21st in Mequon.