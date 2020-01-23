Wild deer tests positive for CWD in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Marathon County.

According to a news release, the deer was an adult deer harvested in the Reid Township during the 2019 antlerless deer hunting season. It was tested as part of the DNR's disease surveillance efforts.

This is the first wild deer that tested positive for CWD in Marathon County, and its location is also within 10 miles of adjacent Shawano, Portage and Waupaca counties.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on baiting and feeding of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis.

Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Waupaca counties are already identified as CWD-affected counties and already have baiting and feeding bans in place.

As required by law, this new CWD-positive detection will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Marathon County and a two-year ban in Waupaca County. A recent CWD positive detection in a wild deer in Portage County will renew a three-year ban for that county. Shawano County had a farm-raised deer CWD-positive detection last fall, which renewed a three-year ban for that county.

DNR Confirms CWD Detected In Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Marathon County.

According to a news release, the deer was an adult deer harvested in the township of Reid during the 2019 antlerless deer hunting season. It was tested as part of the DNR's disease surveillance efforts.

This is the first wild deer that tested positive for CWD in Marathon County, and its location is also within 10 miles of adjacent Shawano, Portage and Waupaca counties.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on baiting and feeding of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis. Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Waupaca counties are already identified as CWD-affected counties and already have baiting and feeding bans in place.

As required by law, this new CWD-positive detection will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Marathon County and a two-year ban in Waupaca County. A recent CWD positive detection in a wild deer in Portage County will renew a three-year ban for that county. Shawano County had a farm-raised deer CWD-positive detection last fall, which renewed a three-year ban for that county.