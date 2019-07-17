Local woman who lost her husband of more than 30 years to cancer reflects on first GBM Awareness Day

On June 6th, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution declaring July 17th as Glioblastoma (GBM) Awareness Day. Glioblastoma is the rare type of brain cancer famously known as the cancer that Senator John McCain lost his life too.

“I am so pleased the bill passed unanimously,” said Sherryl Dallmann from Merrill who lost her husband of more than 30 years to cancer in 2014. “It’s wonderful to see all of them support something so important.”

Sherryl’s husband, Jim Dallmann, was only 52-years-old when he passed. He was given 12 to 18 months left to live but died during his 13th month of treatment. Since then, Sherryl has changed her career path to becoming a certificated Nursing Assistant and is going back to school to become a Health Navigator.

“They call this the terminator for a reason, added Sherryl. “Jim was like a big teddy bear and he had a heart the size of his chest. He was generous and kind.”

Sherryl was the only Wisconsin resident that traveled with a group of more than 330 other Americans advocating for more research funding.

“The Funding we are receiving is simply not adequate,” stated Sherryl.

Sherryl hopes that having an awareness day for Glioblastoma will show lawmakers why an increase in research funding is needed.