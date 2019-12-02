Widow of 2006 homicide victim to be charged with murder

The 65-year-old widow of a man found dead in 2006 will be charged with his murder.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Ken’s wife, Schulz-Juedes was long considered a person of interest.

Marathon County Court records show Schulz-Juedes will be charged with first-degree-intentional homicide. She’s been in the jail for five days.

During a phone interview with NewsChannel 7 in 2011, Schulz-Juedes said she told authorities she didn't know what happened to Ken because she didn't sleep in the couple's Colby-area home that night. She said she had slept in a camper on the property because she had a sinus infection.

In early 2007, Cindy Schulz-Juedes offered up $25,000 of her own money as a reward for anyone who has information about Ken's murder.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes is scheduled to appear in Marathon County Court at 2 p.m.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted in this investigation by the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice, State Crime Lab, Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Attorney General’s Office.