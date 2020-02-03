Widow accused of murder in cold case will be arraigned Monday

A Marathon County woman accused of killing her husband in 2006 is expected to enter a plea Monday.

Schulz-Juedes maintains her innocence (WSAW Photo).

Cindy Schulz-Juedes is accused of shooting and killing her husband Ken Juedes at their home more than 10 years ago.

Schulz-Juedes, who is 65, claims she found her husband dead in their bedroom after he was shot at close range. She says she slept in a camper on their property that night and found him the next day.

The case sat cold until prosecutors say new evidence came to light, including a potentially forged will that left everything to Schulz-Juedes, which they cite as a motive for murder.

She was arrested back in October and charged with 1st degree homicide after a judge determined there was enough evidence for a trial.

She remains in jail on a million dollar cash bond. She has maintained her innocence since 2006.