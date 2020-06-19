Why healthy eating could help your body as the pandemic continues

As Americans come out of quarantine, they may find they're a bit heavier than they were before. Obesity is a national epidemic, so what can you do now to eat better and live a healthier lifestyle?

Newschannel 7’s Stella Porter talked to Dr. Mark Cucuzzella, a family physician and professor at West Virginia University School of Medicine, who is currently on the front lines treating patients impacted by COVID-19.

Dr. Cucuzzella says many Americans are eating less healthy foods based on data from grocery stores. He says people who have poor health and are obese have co-morbidities, and 90% of people in the ICU with COVID-19 have a comorbidity. Citing to CDC data, he says 40% of people in the U.S. are now obese.

It’s important to make healthy eating a priority, as it’s not always the most expensive option.

