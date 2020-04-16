Why does gas vary so much from town to town? Here's the answer

Gas has dropped on average .78 cents just this month in Wisconsin. However, depending on where you live, you could pay under a dollar or as much as $1.50 a gallon for unleaded.

Thursday in Wausau, GasBuddy.com reported gas was $1.46 to $1.51. In Stevens Point, it’s in the $1.30s. But in Wautoma, it’s .89 cents to .91 cents.

It’s one of the most popular questions we get as a news organization—“Why do gas prices vary so much in central Wisconsin?”

The topic has been covered numerous times and while certain factors impact the prices, the state’s answer about price-setting is always the same:

"Retailers are solely responsible for determining and setting their own prices. There is no statutory maximum price for motor vehicle fuel unless the Governor declares an “abnormal economic disruption.” The only regulation on the minimum price is the Unfair Sales Act, which prohibits retailers from selling below their cost. For motor vehicle fuel, cost includes a 6% markup over wholesale to cover the cost of doing business."

The answer from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection simply means that just like the price for an item at a grocery store or other retailer, gas stations can set their own price for fuel. The prices are driven by differences in demand.

Location can also play a role. Gas stations without competition or those closer to the highway could typically charge more. Different refineries also charge different wholesale prices, which would, in turn, funnel down to the consumer.

But there are ways to save at the pump. Most gas stations have a rewards program and certain credit cards offer gas discounts.

