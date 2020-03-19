Why could a county’s COVID-19 cases differ from state totals?

Wednesday morning La Crosse County health officials announced two COVID-19 cases. However, when the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released their numbers at 2 p.m., it showed only one case in La Crosse County.

Our viewers on Facebook began to question the discrepancy.

NewsChannel 7 contacted DHS to clarify the answer. Here’s what we were told.

DHS numbers are the official numbers. Counties may report their own information, but as numbers are coming in virtually every hour, we freeze the data once a day to verify and report out.

We encourage you to use the official numbers reported by DHS each day at 2, with the understanding that local jurisdictions may wish to announce additional cases for situational awareness. Anything reported after 2 will be included in DHS totals the next day.

DHS reports the number of positive cases by county along with the number of negative tests statewide each day at 2 p.m. on its website.

