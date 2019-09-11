‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" ends after 17 years

After 17 years of syndication, “Who wants to be a Millionaire” has ended. The final episode aired Sept. 6.

Starting Sept. 26, NewsChannel 7 will air “25 Words or Less”. It will air in the same time slots- Monday-Friday 9 a.m. and 12:35 a.m.

The show is hosted by Meredith Vieira. Two teams of celebrities and contestants face off in a fast-paced word game with a top prize of $10,000. In rounds one and two, one team member tries to get their two partners to guess a list of five words using fewer than 25 one word clues.

In round 4, the winning player has 60 seconds to get his partners to guess 10 words using 25 one word clues or less. If they do, they walk away with $10,000.

