Whitewater woman defrauded elderly victim, stole $52,000, Rock Co. sheriff says

An elderly Rock County resident is out of more than $52,000 after a Whitewater woman stole the money from her for more than a year, says Rock Co. Sheriff Troy Knudson.

Detectives arrested Susan Kay Saylers in a Jan. 9 fraud case.

They said the 58-year-old defrauded an elderly Rock County resident from October 2017 through December 2019.

She was arrested on 96 counts involving: forgery, fraudulant use of a financial card, theft more than $10,000 dollars, and theft from a person at risk.

Salyers will be appearing in Rock County Court Friday afternoon.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a new hotline for elderly people who believe they are victims of financial fraud.

The hotline's toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).