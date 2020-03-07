Whitetails Unlimited gifts funds for new Wood County K-9 officer

Their favorite animal is the white tailed deer, but they're going to be helping a local sheriff's department get a dog. A K-9 officer to be specific.

The Wisconsin River Valley chapter of Whitetails Unlimited donated $10,000 to the Wood County Sheriff's Department at a banquet Saturday night. It will pay a major part of the bill to help replace K-9 officer Toro, who's retiring after 10 years of serving and protecting.

"We felt that this impact of this donation was significant. It impacts the communities immediately. Not to mention the term of the impact if you will,” said Steve Zondlo, president of the chapter.

"It's completely mind-blowing what that organization is doing for our department," said Lt. Charlie Hooges, head of Wood County’s K-9 unit.

The sheriff says the donation from Whitetails Unlimited and a few other donations will cover the entire cost of bringing the new K-9 officer on board with the department.

The same deputy who worked with retiring Toro will work with the new K-9 officer, whose name is Sig.