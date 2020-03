The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter rescheduled the 'Whiskers & Wags' fundraiser event for June, amind COVID-19 concerns.

According to a news release, the event was supposed to happen on March 26th but is now scheduled for June 4th.

Officials say if you already bought tickets for the original date, the tickets will be honored for the new date.

Proceeds from the event go toward the shelter's operations.

