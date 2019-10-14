Where you die can affect your chance of being an organ donor

An Associated Press analysis shows that the performance of the government contractors who manage America's organ donation system varies widely. Some secure donors at half the rate of others despite similar pools of potential donors.

The transplant system is run by 58 groups that collect organs from deceased donors. These groups self-report to the government a subjective measure of performance, one even they call flawed. That standard offers little way to hold poor performers accountable for missed opportunities.

The groups are under fire for letting potentially usable organs go to waste, even as 113,000 people linger on the nation's transplant waiting list, and about 20 die each day.

The Trump administration is considering holding donor groups to stricter performance standards, in hopes of recovering more organs and saving more lives.