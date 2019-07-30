Where does all the storm debris end up?

It's been almost two weeks after wicked summer storms swept through north central Wisconsin. The storms left a trail of destruction and a lot of storm debris.

For community members in Stevens Point that debris can either be picked up by the city on your curb or taken to the drop off site.

Mayor Mike Wiza says they have extended the hours so residents can finish with storm clean up. "We do have extended hours on our city drop off site. I heard about a couple who loaded up the back of their car with brush and made three trips to get the brush taken care of. The extended hours are through this Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p .m. for residents to get all the clean up taken care of."

As long as you live within the city of Stevens Point you can drop off brush at site located at 100 6th Avenue in Stevens Point.

The city is going around this week to pick up brush left on the curb. You had to have it out there by Monday for it to be picked up.

Wiza said now that the storm is behind us it's a good time to plan with your family what you should do for the next one. A few things he adds is to figure out how you can charge your phone in an emergency and make sure you have a kit with flashlights in case the lights go out.

Other cities and towns should have their drop off locations and hours on their websites.