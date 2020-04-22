When social security and disability insurance recipients will see their stimulus checks

The recently passed CARES Act is providing direct aid to many Americans in the form of stimulus checks. While payments are already being distributed, many people are uncertain about how much they may be eligible to receive, if retirees are included and how and when the payments will be delivered.

Click here to check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment

First of all, if the IRS has your direct deposit information on file from when you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, you should have already seen the money show up in your bank account. If not, the agency will be issuing paper checks on a week by week basis, based on your adjusted gross income.

For example, checks for taxpayers with individual incomes of $10,000 or less will go out on April 24. For those who make $20,000 or less, checks will be in the mail on May 1.

The payments will continue in income increments of $10,000 each week, according to the Washington Post. All other checks for those who didn't have tax information on file won't see their stimulus money until the week ending September 11.

"We know those payments are going out as quickly as the IRS can do it,” said Bill Sweeney, AARP’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs.

But there are many other questions that linger for older Americans with social security and disability insurance.

"What we've been told is that the social security recipients will be getting theirs very, very soon."

So why weren't they in the first round of checks that went out last week? Sweeney said there was an extra step that caused a delay.

"The IRS needed to get their information from the Social Security Administration or the VA in order to get their payments out to them,” he explained.

And to clear up any confusion, Sweeney reassured that those beneficiaries do not have to fill out tax forms or any other paperwork.

"Those payments will be coming automatically and will likely be direct deposited into the same bank account where they get their payments right now."

He said there is another bright side besides looking forward to the stimulus money. Some seniors -- depending on age -- are required to take money out of their retirement funds every year, but that has been suspended.

"With the market being so low, if people are forced to take money out of those accounts, it really is eating that loss, and so try to give people a little extra time for the markets to hopefully rebound, so that they don't lose so much money,” Sweeney said.

If you want to check on the status of your payment, you can visit IRS.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

That site should show when you can expect your money once it has been processed.