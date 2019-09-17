When it comes to recycling, Americans just got schooled

School might be back in session, but it’s not just the kids who need instruction, especially when it comes to the subject of recycling.

While 88% of Americans agree that recycling is important, nearly half (41%) failed a basic recycling quiz and only 4% received an A. That's according to a new survey by Republic Services.

Recycling may not be geometry, but when it comes to knowing what to throw in the bin, most Americans need to do some homework.

The biggest misconception of all is believing that all items marked with a recycling symbol can go in their curbside recycling container. On average about 30% of what consumers put in their recycling containers doesn’t belong there.

On Tuesday,Jeremy Walters, sustainability ambassador at Republic Services, discussed recycling misconceptions and what consumers can do to simplify recycling.

He said these are his three biggest tips:

- Food + liquid = nope.

If you’re throwing out a bottle of ketchup but there’s still ketchup inside, it’s contaminated and can ruin an entire load of recyclables.

- Wish-cycling

Many people are “wish-cycling” – throwing items in their recycling bin that they hope can be recycled. From garden hoses and diapers to bowling balls, non-recyclable items should be disposed of or donated.

- Know what to throw:

Stick to these three basic categories of materials - Paper and cardboard, metal or aluminum cans, plastic bottles and jugs. When in doubt, throw it out.

Walters said it's important to impart good recycling knowledge onto our children and teach them about sustainability and the environment.

For more information visit RecyclingSimplified.com

