What's safe in your fridge after a power outage?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service says it could be days before the power comes back on after severe storms Friday and Saturday. So what's safe to keep in your fridge, and what should be thrown out?
FoodSafety.gov has some guidance. They stress-- when in doubt, throw it out.
In your refrigerator
In general, your fridge will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage, if you keep the door closed as much as possible.
If the temperature in your fridge gets above 40 degrees for 2 hours or more, the following things should be tossed out:
Meat, poultry, and seafood
Soft, shredded or low-fat cheeses
Milk and milk-based products like sour cream, and yogurt
Baby formula that has been opened
Fresh and hard boiled eggs, egg products
Fresh fruit that has been cut
Opened cream-based dressings and sauces
Cooked pastas, rice or potatoes, and pasta salads
Cut, cooked or washed vegetables
In your freezer
A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for about 48 hours. If it's half full, it's safe for 24 hours.
If your freezer is above 40 degrees for more than 2 hours, the following items should be tossed out:
Meat, poultry and seafood
Stews and soups
Any dairy products
Cakes, pies or pastries with custard or cheese fillings
Casseroles that are pasta or rice-based
Frozen meals or entrees including pizza
These lists are not exhaustive- so if you're not sure, throw it out!
You can find a link to foodsafety.gov's lists here.