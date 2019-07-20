What's safe in your fridge after a power outage?

Wisconsin Public Service says it could be days before the power comes back on after severe storms Friday and Saturday. So what's safe to keep in your fridge, and what should be thrown out?

FoodSafety.gov has some guidance. They stress-- when in doubt, throw it out.

In your refrigerator

In general, your fridge will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage, if you keep the door closed as much as possible.

If the temperature in your fridge gets above 40 degrees for 2 hours or more, the following things should be tossed out:

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Soft, shredded or low-fat cheeses

Milk and milk-based products like sour cream, and yogurt

Baby formula that has been opened

Fresh and hard boiled eggs, egg products

Fresh fruit that has been cut

Opened cream-based dressings and sauces

Cooked pastas, rice or potatoes, and pasta salads

Cut, cooked or washed vegetables

In your freezer

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for about 48 hours. If it's half full, it's safe for 24 hours.

If your freezer is above 40 degrees for more than 2 hours, the following items should be tossed out:

Meat, poultry and seafood

Stews and soups

Any dairy products

Cakes, pies or pastries with custard or cheese fillings

Casseroles that are pasta or rice-based

Frozen meals or entrees including pizza

These lists are not exhaustive- so if you're not sure, throw it out!

You can find a link to foodsafety.gov's lists here.